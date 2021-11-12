EOIR Nixes In-Person ID Component For Online Filing

By Grace Dixon (November 12, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review announced Friday that it will no longer require lawyers to show photo identification in person to register for the immigration courts' e-filing system as of Monday. The EOIR, which oversees the nation's immigration courts, said the development is part of an agency-wide initiative to provide migrants and the general public with better access to the agency and case information. "EOIR developed the fully virtual process for e-Registration identification validation, which will improve accessibility for practitioners doing business with EOIR," an EOIR spokesperson told Law360 in a statement. "Through this and other 'Access EOIR' initiatives, the...

