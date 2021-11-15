Pa. Clerk's Awarding Of $1.4M Fees In Contract Row Gets Ax

By Jack Rodgers (November 15, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- A suburban Philadelphia court clerk exceeded their legal authority when adding more than $1.37 million in attorney fees and costs to a $34,224 judgment in a contract dispute between a father and son over ownership of a manufacturing company, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Friday. The state's Superior Court wrote it was undisputed that a Delaware County Court of Common Pleas judge agreed to award Thomas Tomei more than $34,224 as a result of his successful claims of conversion against his father Vincent in an ongoing dispute over ownership of the company. But what that court should award Thomas in costs...

