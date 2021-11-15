Gold Mine Operator Wants Attys Sanctioned In Pollution Row

By Morgan Conley (November 15, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- The operator of a gold mine wants environmentalists and their counsel sanctioned for repeatedly accusing the mine of polluting a river with aluminum, iron and lead, arguing that no evidence backs their claims and that their lawsuit is an effort to "harass" the mining company. High Mountain Mining Co. LLC urged a Colorado federal court to sanction South Park Coalition Inc., nearby residents and their attorneys in a motion on Friday. The mining company argued that the action before the court is the third water pollution suit filed against the gold mine operator by many of the same plaintiffs, saying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS