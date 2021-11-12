FTC's New Plan Focuses On Workers, Structural Merger Fixes

By Bryan Koenig (November 12, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission released a draft of its latest strategic plan Friday, outlining priorities for the next four years that reflect recent shifts in FTC approach and thinking, ranging from a preference for divestitures to more actively trying to protect workers and even reducing the agency's contributions to climate change. Among the additions to the draft plan covering fiscal years 2022-2026 from its fiscal years 2018-2022 predecessor is a specific reflection of how U.S. antitrust enforcers have increasingly emphasized a preference for "structural remedies," namely divestitures, when negotiating merger clearance settlements. The draft plan, which now goes out for public...

