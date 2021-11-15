Agriculture Group Fights Navajo Water Projects In Fed. Court

By Victoria McKenzie (November 15, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- Agricultural water users are taking their battle over San Juan River resources to federal court, accusing the U.S. government of ignoring the signs of environmental and economic disaster brought on by dwindling water supplies, global warming and drought. In a complaint filed Friday against the U.S. Department of the Interior, the San Juan Agricultural Water Users Association urged a federal judge to issue a declaratory judgment affirming that the Navajo Dam and the Navajo Indian Irrigation Project are Bureau of Reclamation projects subject to the federal Reclamation Act of 1902, and must conform with the act's "strict requirement of beneficial use."...

