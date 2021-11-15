6th Circ. Backs FDA, Won't Let Co.'s E-Cigs Back On Market

By Katryna Perera (November 15, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A divided Sixth Circuit refused to impose a stay on a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to not allow a vaping company's flavored e-cigarettes on the market, finding that the agency came to a reasonable decision that the products would appeal to children and wouldn't protect public health. The per curium opinion issued on Friday was supported by two of the panel's three judges — Judges Karen Nelson Moore and Ronald Lee Gilman — and focused on a petition by Breeze Smoke LLC. The company's application for a number of its electronic nicotine delivery systems, also known as ENDS, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS