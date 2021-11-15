Insurer Aviva Urges Gov't To Act Over COVID Scams

By Martin Croucher (November 15, 2021, 1:40 PM GMT) -- Insurance giant Aviva said on Monday that the government should ban online tech giants from earning advertising revenue from criminals, after warning that the impact of the pandemic on personal finances has made Britons more vulnerable to fraud. The insurer added its voice to the growing clamor for forthcoming legislation on search engine and social media providers to be extended to stop the commercial advertising of scams. The government unveiled its Online Safety Bill in May, which will introduce new requirements for tech giants such as Google, Twitter and Facebook to take down harmful content, including some forms of fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS