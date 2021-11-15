Regulators Push For Single Rulebook On Digital Finance

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 15, 2021, 12:30 PM GMT) -- U.K. watchdogs have urged politicians to enact a single set of strong, coordinated rules for technology companies, saying that regulation covering emerging digital finance trends must be tough, understandable and clear, according to parliamentary evidence published Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Information Commissioner's Office and the Office of Communications told the Lords Communication and Digital Committee inquiry that new regulation of emerging technology and big tech companies should be shared across all regulators. "Regulators need to respond to the scale and global nature of many of the firms, and the speed at which they change...

