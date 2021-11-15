Cannabis Ruling Guides Pa. Employers On Bias Claims

By Ruth Rauls and Matthew Smith (November 15, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Over the last two years, Pennsylvania state and federal courts have issued a handful of decisions clarifying employee rights for medical marijuana patients in the commonwealth. Still, few courts have addressed the requirements for a wrongful termination or discrimination claim under the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act, or PMMA.[1] In Reynolds v. Willert Manufacturing Co.,[2] the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania recently provided that guidance and laid out the standard for a claim under the PMMA. The court applied a "but for" test in granting an employer's motion for summary judgment on an employee's claim for wrongful termination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS