Peloton Says IFIT Uses Its Patented Tech In Exercise Bikes

By Adam Lidgett (November 15, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- Fitness giant Peloton has accused rival iFIT of infringing a series of patents on technology for things like Peloton's bikes and treadmills, the latest in a series of intellectual property disputes Peloton has been involved in. In a Friday complaint in Delaware federal court, Peloton Interactive Inc. said iFIT Inc. has been infringing four patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,170,886; 10,864,406; 8,827,870 and 7,938,755. Peloton said that it "has revolutionized the fitness industry," but also that it has faced many copycat competitors like iFIT, which makes equipment under brands like NordicTrack, according to the complaint. IFIT is infringing Peloton's patents, according...

