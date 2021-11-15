Biden Moves To Ban Oil Leasing Near NM Cultural Site

By Clark Mindock (November 15, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced it's taking new oil and gas leasing off the table for 20 years in a swath of New Mexico near Native American cultural areas, extending a series of stopgap measures tribes and advocates have championed for years. The ban on oil and gas leasing would include lands within a 10-mile radius of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, a rich cultural area in the desert mesas that was the home to a large and complex society of Pueblo culture and sacred sites between the ninth and 13th centuries. U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb...

