High Court Won't Hear Breast Implant Suits Against J&J Unit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 15, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- For the second time this term, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal brought by women against Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC, which claims the company sold defective breast implants that caused health problems, according to an unsigned order issued Monday. The case was one of about 15 dozen the justices declined to hear. Like in the other petition for writ of certiorari involving Mentor's MemoryGel implants, Justice Samuel Alito took "no part in the consideration or decision" of the denial, the order said. The plaintiffs — about 20 women and some of their spouses grouped together...

