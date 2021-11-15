Drunk Man Can't Claim He Didn't Know Driver Was Drunk Too

By Christopher Crosby (November 15, 2021, 4:23 PM GMT) -- A British man left with catastrophic brain injuries from a fatal car crash can't increase an insurance company's compensation by claiming he was too drunk to know the driver was too drunk to drive, an appeals court ruled Monday. A Court of Appeal panel has upheld findings that Lyum Campbell was partially negligent when he allowed himself to be driven by an intoxicated driver, despite his claim he was too drunk to know the driver was over the alcohol limit. (iStock) A Court of Appeal panel unanimously upheld findings that Lyum Campbell was partially negligent when he allowed himself to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS