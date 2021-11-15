High Court Won't Upset $114M FCA Medicare Fraud Judgment

By Grace Dixon (November 15, 2021, 1:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday kept in place a $114 million bill for a health care marketing consultant and two others in a False Claims Act case, denying the consultant's request to reverse a Fourth Circuit ruling upholding the judgment. Floyd Dent III, a partial owner of BlueWave Healthcare Consultants Inc., had urged the court to undo a Fourth Circuit ruling affirming the multimillion-dollar judgment against him, fellow BlueWave Healthcare Consultants owner Robert Johnson and Health Diagnostics Laboratory ex-CEO Latonya Mallory. But the high court categorically refused to review the assessment issued after the trio were found to have filed...

