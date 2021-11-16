Cozen O'Connor Adds Former DOJ Atty To Zoning Practice

By Jack Rodgers (November 16, 2021, 1:54 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Department of Justice attorney who worked in the environment and natural resources division will join Cozen O'Connor's real estate practice, the firm announced Monday. G. Evan Pritchard will join Cozen O'Connor as a member of the firm's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said in a news release. He will advise clients on zoning requirements for real estate development projects as well as on mixed-use and complex development contracts. The firm described Pritchard as a successful relationship builder, developing connections with top public officials in Northern Virginia. Those relationships have ensured success on a number of development projects, the...

