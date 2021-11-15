Philips Claims Order A Hurdle To Fixing Sleep Apnea Devices

By Matthew Santoni (November 15, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. arm of Koninklijke Philips NV has said a Pennsylvania federal court's order to preserve evidence for a multidistrict litigation was preventing the company from taking back and repairing thousands of defective sleep apnea machines, but plaintiffs' attorneys opposed letting the company dispose of the components it was replacing. After objecting to a pretrial order barring any "tangible things" that could be evidence in the MDL over degrading, potentially harmful sound-dampening foam in the machines from being "destroyed" or "altered," Philips RS North America, also known as Respironics, will have until Wednesday to show why the pretrial order would prohibit it...

