Duke Energy To Add 2 Board Members Amid Activist Dispute

By Clark Mindock (November 15, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Duke Energy on Monday struck a deal with activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management LP in which two new members will be added to the power company's board of directors after months of negotiations. The deal gives Duke a year of breathing room as the changes are made, which the company said is consistent with its focus on enhancing shareholder value. While one of the independent directors will be chosen in the coming months, the company said it and Elliott had agreed to bring in Idalene Kesner, the dean of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, to fill the first of...

