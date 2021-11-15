Federal Cannabis Reform Turns New Leaf With GOP Bill

By Sam Reisman (November 15, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- Cannabis industry leaders and policy advocates say a new Republican-led effort to decriminalize marijuana nationally marks a turning point in the fight for federal cannabis reform. Authored by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., the States Reform Act represents the first GOP-led effort on Capitol Hill to end federal cannabis prohibition. In addition to descheduling marijuana, the bill would impose a 3% excise tax, release nonviolent cannabis offenders, and preserve existing state legalization policies. At a news conference Monday, Mace pitched the legislation as a "compromise" bill with elements that both Republicans and Democrats could support, and said that it had been written...

