Fla. Judge Denies Injunction Against DOD Vax Mandate

By Nathan Hale (November 15, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- A federal judge in northern Florida has said he will not halt the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate while considering a legal challenge from 16 service members, saying the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on any of their various claims. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor denied a pair of motions for preliminary injunction — one addressing statutory claims and the other focused on constitutional claims — in a combined 32-page order he issued late Friday. Judge Winsor's decision followed a Nov. 9 ruling by a D.C. federal judge that also denied a bid to block COVID-19 vaccine...

