White House Commits To Consulting More With Tribal Leaders

By Christopher Cole (November 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has unveiled an agreement spanning more than a dozen federal agencies to work more closely with Native American tribes on issues of shared concern, especially land and water use. At a summit with tribal leaders Monday, the White House released a document outlining how the administration will seek to collaborate with tribes to preserve environmental and cultural resources under U.S. treaties with Indian Country. The departments of the Interior and Agriculture also launched a joint initiative Monday meant to improve federal stewardship of public lands, waters and wildlife by strengthening the role of tribes in federal land management....

