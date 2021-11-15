Ginkgo Says Milbank Probe Rebuts Short-Seller's Fraud Claim

By Chris Villani (November 15, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- Life sciences company Ginkgo Bioworks acknowledged Monday that it "received an informal inquiry" from the U.S. Department of Justice following a short-seller's allegations of financial misconduct, but said an internal probe led by Milbank LLP and forensic accountants has refuted such claims. The Boston-based company said it responded "seriously" to the claims and was proactive in putting together an investigation. The incident was spawned by a 175-page October report authored by Scorpion Capital, which blasted Ginkgo as "a colossal scam, a Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years." Scorpion claimed that nearly three-fourths of Ginkgo's revenue came...

