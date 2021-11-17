Withers Sued For £8M Over Missed Libor Suit Deadline

By Joanne Faulkner (November 17, 2021, 4:30 PM GMT) -- A trust for the owners of a luxury travel business is suing its law firm Withers LLP for at least £8 million ($10.8 million), claiming the firm failed to flag that a deadline to bring an interest rate rigging suit against NatWest could be missed. City of London law firm Withers is being sued for damages in the High Court by a trust for the owners of a luxury travel business. (iStock) In a Nov. 4 claim newly made public, Boyse (International) Ltd., a trust holding property investments for Rahul and Rita Sharma, is suing the firm in the High Court...

