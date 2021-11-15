2 Fla. Men Charged In $12M Property-Flipping Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (November 15, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Two men connected to a disgraced former Florida tax collector stole $12 million from an investor in a sham property-flipping enterprise, prosecutors alleged in a 41-count criminal indictment unsealed in Orlando federal court Monday. Keith Ingersoll and James P. Adamczyk both pled not guilty following their Monday arrests, court records show. The two men have a history of real estate dealings with Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector and associate of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. Greenberg has been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice after copping to sex trafficking, wire fraud and identity theft charges as part of a...

