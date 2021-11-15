9 Companies Gear Up For November's Last Hurrah Of IPOs

By Tom Zanki (November 15, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- An early childhood education provider, customer engagement platform and trendy salad chain are among at least nine companies eyeing initial public offerings this week that could raise $2.1 billion combined, powering the market's last full week of business before Thanksgiving. Eight operating companies and one blank-check firm looking to acquire a business are among prospects scheduled to go public this week, according to various calendars updated Monday by research firm Renaissance Capital, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The slate marks the last full week for November — markets are closed on Thanksgiving — which has gotten off to an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS