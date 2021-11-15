Mallinckrodt Exec Says Acthar Price Hikes Were Necessary

By Rick Archer (November 15, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Mallinckrodt executive defended the pricing and marketing of the drugmaker's Acthar gel on Monday as a pair of insurers presented a Delaware judge with the last of their evidence that Mallinckrodt engaged in a yearslong scheme to drive up Acthar's cost. Mallinckrodt executive Hugh O'Neill — the last witness put on by health insurers Attestor Limited and Humana Inc. in their quest for a priority claim in the drugmaker's Chapter 11 case — told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey during cross-examination that Acthar's price is an economic necessity and that the company did not suppress a potentially cheaper alternative drug....

