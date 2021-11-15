SEC's 2021 Tipster Awards Topped All Prior Years Combined

By Al Barbarino (November 15, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission paid out more whistleblower awards in fiscal year 2021 than in all prior years combined since the tipster program's inception a decade ago, according to the agency's annual whistleblower report released on Monday. The agency awarded approximately $564 million to 108 individuals in fiscal year 2021, more than the combined $562 million in awards paid to 106 whistleblowers from the inception of the program in fiscal year 2011 through fiscal year 2020, the report said. .invisible { display: none; } svg { z-index: 10; } .d3-container { text-align: left; width: 100%; line-height: normal; font-family: Arial,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS