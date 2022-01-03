Derivative Suits, MAE Issues Top 2021 M&A Cases In Delaware

By Benjamin Horney (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The Delaware judiciary tackled issues like when stockholders can bring derivative actions and whether COVID-19 constitutes a material adverse effect in 2021, and 2022 is expected to feature further discussion on the low bar for boards and records requests, as well as an increase in lawsuits with SPAC-specific allegations. Here, Law360 looks at the top trends in shareholder and M&A litigation in Delaware. Demand-Futility Test Clarified for Stockholder Derivative Suits The question of when a stockholder can bring a derivative lawsuit is something that has long been among the top issues in Delaware, and in 2021 the courts offered some significant...

