Vans Says Walmart Sells '20 Blatant Knockoffs' Of Its Shoes

By Lauren Berg (November 15, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- Walmart Inc. is shamelessly selling copycat versions of more than 20 pairs of Vans' bestselling shoes, flooding the market with cheap, confusingly similar shoes that rip off the shoemaker's trademark rights, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court. Walmart knows it isn't authorized to sell Vans Inc.'s "Old Skool" low-tops, checkerboard slip-ons and other iconic shoes, but that hasn't stopped it from continuing a campaign to rip off all of Vans' shoe designs, despite takedown requests and enforcement actions, according to the 106-page complaint. Vans Inc. is accusing Walmart of selling shoes that infringe more than 20 pairs...

