Midwest Grain, Ethanol Ventures Settle Control Dispute in Del.

By Leslie Pappas (November 15, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- A battle over control of grain elevators and a corn-to-ethanol plant in the upper Midwest settled over the weekend, just ahead of trial, after Delaware's Supreme Court refused to hear a midcase appeal of a Chancery Court ruling that an Illinois farming cooperative had lawfully gained control of an ethanol venture's board. The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday upheld a March 23 decision by Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, who found that Pearl City Elevator Inc. had rightfully gained control of more than 56% of the units of Adkins Energy LLC and therefore had a right to designate...

