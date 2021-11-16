DOL Must Revisit $9.2M Deal After Resignation At Booz Allen

By Grace Dixon (November 16, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained a small business' second protest of a $9.2 million contract the U.S. Department of Labor awarded Booz Allen Hamilton, finding that the company failed to promptly reveal a key employee's resignation. In a Nov. 4 decision unsealed Monday, the GAO agreed with Ashlin Management Group Inc. — the incumbent to the task order for consulting services on career training — that Booz Allen should have notified the government when a key senior employee resigned during the government's reevaluation of the award that followed Ashlin's first protest. "Our office has explained that vendors are obligated to...

