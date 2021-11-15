Puerto Rico Defends Bankruptcy Plan's Legal Supremacy

By Vince Sullivan (November 15, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Financial Oversight and Management Board pursuing the restructuring of Puerto Rico's debt said Monday its plan should preempt existing commonwealth laws to be consistent with the legislation that authorized the island's bankruptcy filing because otherwise, the proposed plan wouldn't be feasible. During the fourth day of confirmation proceedings for the board's plan of adjustment, oversight board attorney Martin J. Bienenstock of Proskauer Rose LLP said the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act that created the board specifically allows the plan to have supremacy over certain existing laws to make the unique restructuring possible. The proposed plan would cancel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS