Spencer Fane Hires New IP Co-Chair From Porter Hedges

By Jessica Corso (November 16, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Kansas City-based Spencer Fane LLP has hired a former partner and longtime patent litigator from Porter Hedges LLP to co-lead its intellectual property practice out of Houston and Austin, the firm announced Monday. Erick Robinson joined Spencer Fane as a partner this month and is the new co-chair of the firm's IP practice, running the group alongside Kyle Elliott in Kansas City. Robinson was previously a partner for Porter Hedges in Houston and has held positions over his 20-year career in law firms in the U.S. and in China as well as in-house at places such as tech company Qualcomm Inc....

