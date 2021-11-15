Garland Draws The Line With Bannon, Boosting Jan. 6 Probe

By Jack Queen (November 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- The indictment of Stephen K. Bannon on charges of defying a congressional subpoena raises the stakes for other allies of ex-President Donald Trump resisting a House probe into the Jan. 6 riot and constitutes what legal experts called a line-in-the-sand case for Attorney General Merrick Garland. Bannon, a former chief strategist for Trump who now hosts a right-wing podcast, has invoked a sweeping interpretation of executive privilege in refusing to cooperate with House investigators piecing together how a pro-Trump rally snowballed into a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The decision to indict was politically fraught but legally straightforward for Garland,...

