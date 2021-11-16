Cos. Must Brace For Financial Regs On Climate-Related Risk

By Michelle Chen, Catherine Clarkin and Rodgin Cohen (November 16, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- On Oct. 15, the White House released a report entitled "A Roadmap to Build a Climate-Resilient Economy."[1] The following week, the Financial Stability Oversight Council issued a report entitled "Report on Climate-Related Financial Risk."[2] Both reports were issued in response to President Joe Biden's May executive order on climate-related financial risk[3] and highlight existing efforts by the U.S. federal government and financial regulators to address this risk. The FSOC report also includes recommendations for the actions necessary to expand efforts by the FSOC and its members, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. federal banking regulators, among others....

