Machinery Maker Is Polluting LA River, Nonprofit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 16, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles environmental nonprofit has alleged industrial parts maker Flowserve US Inc. is flouting storm water regulations and discharging harmful pollutants into the Los Angeles River, harming local wildlife and violating the Clean Water Act. Los Angeles Waterkeeper, an environmental nonprofit, sued the machine maker in California federal court Monday, claiming that the company's Vernon, California, facility has not adequately monitored its pollution into local waterways since September 2016, damaging the habitats of endangered animals like the Arroyo toad and the Southwestern Willow Flycatcher, among others. "With every rainfall event, hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted rainwater, originating from...

