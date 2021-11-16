Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Machinery Maker Is Polluting LA River, Nonprofit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 16, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles environmental nonprofit has alleged industrial parts maker Flowserve US Inc. is flouting storm water regulations and discharging harmful pollutants into the Los Angeles River, harming local wildlife and violating the Clean Water Act.

Los Angeles Waterkeeper, an environmental nonprofit, sued the machine maker in California federal court Monday, claiming that the company's Vernon, California, facility has not adequately monitored its pollution into local waterways since September 2016, damaging the habitats of endangered animals like the Arroyo toad and the Southwestern Willow Flycatcher, among others.

"With every rainfall event, hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted rainwater, originating from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!