Colo. Ozone Permit Probes Point To Unclear Federal Guidance

By John Watson (November 16, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A March 30 letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from whistleblowing employees who serve as air quality modelers for a Colorado state government agency led to a pair of investigations into policy decisions related to ozone and air quality under the state's supervision. Three air quality modeling staff members working for the Air Pollution Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, or CDPHE, alleged in the letter that permits were unlawfully issued, and that a CDPHE modeler was ordered to falsify data in a report to ensure that no modeled violation would be reported. In April,...

