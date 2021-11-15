EEOC Pulls In $484M Haul For Bias Victims In 2021

By Dave Simpson (November 15, 2021, 11:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission took in more than $484 million for victims of discrimination in fiscal year 2021, a $51 million decline from the record-breaking fiscal year 2020, the federal workplace bias watchdog said Monday. In its annual financial report, the EEOC reported that it brought in a $484 million haul during the recently completed fiscal year, which was down from the $535 million from last fiscal year but in line with the $486 million during fiscal 2019. The 2021 figure included $350.7 million that was recovered for about 11,000 victims of employment discrimination through mediation, conciliation and settlements, the...

