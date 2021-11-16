Lionbridge Takes Trade Secrets Coverage Row To 1st Circ.

By Eli Flesch (November 16, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- A translation services company asked the First Circuit to undo a decision finding that its CNA Corp. insurer didn't need to fully fund the defense of a $300 million trade secrets suit, saying the underlying claims clearly fell within its policy's coverage. Lionbridge Technologies urged the First Circuit to reverse a lower court's ruling that its CNA Corp. insurer didn't need to fully fund its defense in a trade secrets suit. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) Lionbridge Technologies argued Monday that the Valley Forge Insurance Co. reneged on its defense obligations after it already agreed that it had a duty to defend the translation...

