IPRs Are 'Kafkaesque Nightmare' For Inventors, Fed. Circ. Told

By Tiffany Hu (November 16, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A company that has sued Google, Facebook and others is asking the Federal Circuit to overturn the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions to review its patents, saying the board's allegedly unfair policies have created a "Kafkaesque nightmare" for inventors. In a mandamus petition filed Monday, B.E. Technology said the PTAB has numerous unconstitutional policies that make it "so profoundly unfair and biased against independent inventors that B.E. doesn't stand a chance at a fair trial against its 'Big Tech' adversaries." Those policies include bonus payments that judges allegedly receive if they invalidate patents, as well as "panel stacking," which refers...

