Late Swipe Fee Claim Blamed On Court's Digital System

By Christopher Crosby (November 16, 2021, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Hiccups certifying claims using the English courts' young e-filing system necessitates leniency for parties who run afoul of service requirements, lawyers bringing competition claims against Visa and Mastercard told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The automated process for uploading documents has made it easier to file lawsuits any time of the day, but attorneys have lost control over when their claims are formally certified, said Kassie Smith QC of Monckton Chambers, counsel for the claimants. Smith is representing dozens of companies suing Visa and Mastercard for allegedly violating competition law by charging unlawful fees. She urged the court to overturn...

