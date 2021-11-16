Insurer Kicks Off £39M Trade Secrets Deal Against Fintech

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 16, 2021, 3:00 PM GMT) -- An insurer told a London court on the first day of a £39 million ($52 million) trial Tuesday that its ex-partner committed a flagrant breach of its fiduciary duty when it used the insurer's confidential information to set up a competing business. Mulsanne Insurance Co. Ltd. told High Court Judge Anthony Mann in its opening arguments that it is owed damages by Marshmallow Financial Services, saying the financial technology company agreed to write motor vehicle insurance policies for Mulsanne in 2018 but later tried to transfer those policies to its own new insurance business. Aidan Christie QC of 4 Pump Court,...

