Top Lawyer Loses Bid To Toss Disciplinary Tribunal Referral

By Joanne Faulkner (November 16, 2021, 7:32 PM GMT) -- A top criminal defense lawyer lost a bid on Tuesday to have her referral to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal over allegations of financial mismanagement stayed after accusing the U.K.'s solicitor regulatory body of bias. In a short oral judgment, William Ellerton speaking for the tribunal said that Karen Todner's application for her case to be stayed following an abuse of process had not been successful and that it should continue to a final hearing. He said a full judgment would be handed down in due course. Todner, who represented convicted Libor trader Tom Hayes, said the Solicitors Regulation Authority had demonstrated bias...

