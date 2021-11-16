Aetna Fights Sealing Bid Denial In FTC's Hospital Merger Row

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 16, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- Aetna Inc. urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to seal confidential business information that was admitted into evidence in the Federal Trade Commission's now-abandoned challenge to a Pennsylvania hospital merger, saying the documents are a "treasure trove" of information conducive to anticompetitive activity. During an oral argument before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, the insurer sought to reverse a Pennsylvania district court's curt refusal to shield the sensitive materials. Aetna is not a party in the FTC's case but became ensnared in the matter via subpoenas from the agency and the hospitals. The materials — which include business plans, negotiating strategies...

