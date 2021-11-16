Kirkland-Led Oaktree Collects $15.9B For Its Biggest Fund Yet

By Benjamin Horney (November 16, 2021, 10:42 AM EST) -- Private equity shop Oaktree Capital Management LP, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, said Tuesday that it has wrapped up the largest fund in firm history after securing $15.9 billion from limited partners for its 11th opportunistic investment vehicle. The fund, called Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI, surpassed its original target of $15 billion, according to a statement. It has already invested roughly 70% of its capital. The fund targets multiple sorts of opportunities, including providing capital solutions to borrowers with limited access to funding and investing in "out-of-favor," distressed or niche industries. Bruce Karsh, co-chairman and chief investment officer of Oaktree and...

