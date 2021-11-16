Mallinckrodt Says Insurers' Acthar Claims Off By $317M

By Rick Archer (November 16, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- An expert witness for Mallinckrodt told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that two insurers seeking more than $317 million in damages wouldn't be owed any more than $2.6 million even if their claims that the drugmaker suppressed competition for its Acthar gel were true. As the remote hearing continued on health insurers Attestor Ltd. and Humana Inc.'s quest for a priority claim in Mallinckrodt PLC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the drugmaker's first expert witness said that nearly all of what the insurers claim to have overpaid for Acthar was based on unrealistic estimates or was, in fact, paid by the federal government and...

