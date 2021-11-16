FERC Flubbed NY Grid's Market Review, DC Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (November 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- Independent power producers on Monday told the D.C. Circuit that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrongly rejected how New York's regional grid operator determines future electricity demand given that fossil fuel-fired power plants face a 2040 phase-out under the Empire State's climate change law. The Independent Power Producers of New York Inc. is challenging an April FERC order rejecting economic data used by the New York Independent System Operator to calculate electricity demand curves for its capacity market, where power producers are paid to supply electricity to meet future demand. NYISO's data factored in New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection...

