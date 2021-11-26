Bloomberg Appeal Pits Press Freedom Against Privacy

By Christopher Crosby (November 26, 2021, 3:03 PM GMT) -- An individual's right to privacy will be tested in an upcoming case at the U.K. Supreme Court in which justices are expected to set the limits of what the press can and cannot report before a suspect is arrested, attorneys say. Lawyers say the Bloomberg appeal could shape how the English courts balance the right to privacy against freedom of the press to report on criminal investigations. (iStock) The case, which pits Bloomberg LP against a businessman — who has not been identified — could shape how the English courts balance privacy rights against the freedom of the press to report...

