Former Impeachment Attorney Running For New York AG

By Matt Perez (November 16, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Dan Goldman, who served as the Democratic lead counsel for President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, announced on Tuesday that he would run for New York attorney general, a day after Fordham Law School professor Zephyr Teachout announced her candidacy. Goldman made his announcement on Twitter with a campaign video detailing his experience as a prosecutor and his focus on social justice. "I'll stand up to the privileged and the powerful, whether it's corrupt politicians in Albany or rogue CEOs on Wall Street," he said in the video. "And I'll work tirelessly to deliver a justice system that's fair and neighborhoods...

