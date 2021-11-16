'Rush Hour' Star Owes Nearly $9.7M In Taxes, Gov't Says

By Theresa Schliep (November 16, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- "Rush Hour" star Chris Tucker owes nearly $9.7 million in taxes dating back to 2002 despite him having already paid millions to the Internal Revenue Service to settle his debts, the U.S. government told a Nevada federal court. Tucker owes the taxes for 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2010 after either failing to pay the liabilities for those years or underestimating the tax he owed the IRS, the government said in a complaint Monday. The typical 10-year deadline for the IRS to collect some of those funds was extended by his efforts to obtain installment agreements and an offer in compromise that...

