SEC Panel Urged To Boost Rural Access To Capital Raising

By Tom Zanki (November 16, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A venture capital expert told a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission panel on Tuesday that more steps are needed to help rural entrepreneurs bridge funding advantages that heavily favor urban areas, noting that startup financing is concentrated in three coastal states. Venture investor and University of Colorado at Boulder visiting scholar Alicia Robb recommended various actions before the SEC's Small Business and Capital Formation Advisory Committee, including encouraging crowdfunding platforms to provide more guidance and support for rural entrepreneurs. She also said wealthy individuals and family offices should be encouraged to provide education and training that would create new angel investors...

